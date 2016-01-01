See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Huntington Beach, CA
Sharmila Bhaduri, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sharmila Bhaduri, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Sharmila Bhaduri works at Orange County Psychological Svs in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Psychological Services
    16152 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-6772
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Sharmila Bhaduri, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1104991058
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharmila Bhaduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharmila Bhaduri works at Orange County Psychological Svs in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Sharmila Bhaduri’s profile.

    Sharmila Bhaduri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharmila Bhaduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharmila Bhaduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharmila Bhaduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

