Sharmila Bhaduri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Overview
Sharmila Bhaduri, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Sharmila Bhaduri works at
Locations
Orange County Psychological Services16152 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 841-6772
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Sharmila Bhaduri, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Bengali
- 1104991058
Sharmila Bhaduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Sharmila Bhaduri speaks Bengali.
