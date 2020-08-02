Dr. Leonardo-Barone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Leonardo-Barone, DC
Overview
Dr. Sharon Leonardo-Barone, DC is a Chiropractor in Exton, PA.
Dr. Leonardo-Barone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eagle Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC855 Springdale Dr Ste 120, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 561-6100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonardo-Barone?
Dr. Sharon actually teaches you how to live healthier. I've learned a lot from her!
About Dr. Sharon Leonardo-Barone, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Chinese
- 1346208675
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonardo-Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonardo-Barone works at
Dr. Leonardo-Barone speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardo-Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardo-Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardo-Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardo-Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.