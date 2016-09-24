Dr. Millen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology / Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Millen works at
Locations
S.millen75 S Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 285-5723
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Millen for almost 10 years, by far she has been the best psychologist I have found in the White Plains area. She is extremely caring, and understanding. Her office environment immediately puts you in a relaxing state. To me she is more that a Dr., more of a trusting, guiding friend. I always look forward to my visits with her!
About Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548455629
Education & Certifications
- NY U Med Ctr
- Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology / Yeshiva University
- Monterfiore Medical Center, Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Millen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.