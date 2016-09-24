See All Clinical Psychologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (7)
19 years of experience
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology / Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Millen works at S.millen in White Plains, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    S.millen
    75 S Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 285-5723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Episode
Family Psychotherapy
Depression
Depressive Episode
Family Psychotherapy

Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Millen, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548455629
    Education & Certifications

    • NY U Med Ctr
    • Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology / Yeshiva University
    • Monterfiore Medical Center, Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Millen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Millen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

