Sharon Odom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Odom, MFT
Overview
Sharon Odom, MFT is a Counselor in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 160 I St, Modesto, CA 95351 Directions (209) 450-6245
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Odom?
About Sharon Odom, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1740469626
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sharon Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Odom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.