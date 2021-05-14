See All Family Doctors in Providence, RI
Sharon Philbin, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Philbin, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. 

Sharon Philbin works at Providence Community Health Ctr in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Side Clinical Laboratory
    239 Cranston St, Providence, RI 02907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-0580
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2021
    About Sharon Philbin, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598072621
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Philbin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Philbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Philbin works at Providence Community Health Ctr in Providence, RI. View the full address on Sharon Philbin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sharon Philbin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Philbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Philbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Philbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

