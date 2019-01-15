Sharon Shrensel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Shrensel, PSY
Overview
Sharon Shrensel, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Summit, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 467 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-3971
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon helped me work through some difficult problems and helped guide me through them with examples, books to read, and helped me bounce back at a pace I could handle. She answered my texts after hours and used Venmo which made it easy to pay while keeping track of visits. I would definitely recommend Sharon to friends and family.
About Sharon Shrensel, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053344747
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Shrensel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sharon Shrensel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Shrensel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Shrensel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Shrensel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.