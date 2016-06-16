See All Physicians Assistants in Wayne, NJ
Sharon Ukleja, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overviewof Sharon Ukleja, PA

Sharon Ukleja, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wayne, NJ. 

Sharon Ukleja works at Advanced Gynecology and Laparoscopy of North Jersey, PC in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Ukleja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shaghayegh DeNoble MD, FACOG - Wayne, NJ location
    2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste C, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 957-7220
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Period Management Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Sharon Ukleja, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154531960
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharon Ukleja, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Ukleja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sharon Ukleja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sharon Ukleja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sharon Ukleja works at Advanced Gynecology and Laparoscopy of North Jersey, PC in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Sharon Ukleja’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Sharon Ukleja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Ukleja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Ukleja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Ukleja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

