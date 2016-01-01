See All Nurse Midwives in Salisbury, NC
Sharon Varner, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sharon Varner, CNM

Sharon Varner, CNM is a Midwife in Salisbury, NC. 

Sharon Varner works at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Varner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Carolina Women s Health Associates Salisbury
    911 W Henderson St Ste 300, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2325
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sharon Varner, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881694784
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

