Dr. Kloomok accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shauna Kloomok, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Kloomok, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1532 State St Ste G, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 962-4948
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kloomok?
Outstanding therapist. Professional, patient, honest, and not afraid to tell it to you like it is. I've been working with her 6 years and she's really helped me.
About Dr. Shauna Kloomok, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003027145
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kloomok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloomok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloomok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kloomok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kloomok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.