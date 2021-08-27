See All Nurse Practitioners in Visalia, CA
Shawn Cardoza, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shawn Cardoza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. 

Shawn Cardoza works at Advanced Medical Care Center, Visalia, CA in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Medical Care Center, Visalia, CA
    5344 W Cypress Ave Ste 102, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shawn Cardoza, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104937002
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shawn Cardoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shawn Cardoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shawn Cardoza works at Advanced Medical Care Center, Visalia, CA in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Shawn Cardoza’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Shawn Cardoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Cardoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Cardoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Cardoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

