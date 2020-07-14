Shayamala Baskaran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Shayamala Baskaran works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shayamala Baskaran is the kindest, smartest, most comforting doctor I've ever had. For me, going to the doctor has always been an awkward experience where the doctor asks you the basic questions and rushes you out the door. When you arrive to see Dr. Shayamala Baskaran she asks you how you are like she truly cares to hear the answer. I think that kind of warmth and kindness is one the THE MOST difficult, and most important qualities to find in a physician. I've never had a doctor who I felt so comfortable around and who I felt truly cared and related to me as a person (something I could say from the very first visit). She always gives me ample opportunity to bring up any extra questions or concerns, unlike so many doctors who run out of the room when they've finished their standard questions. She is really an incredible physician, so if you have the opportunity to see her I would 110% recommend!!
About Shayamala Baskaran, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710132659
Frequently Asked Questions
Shayamala Baskaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shayamala Baskaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shayamala Baskaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shayamala Baskaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shayamala Baskaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shayamala Baskaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.