Shea Fairchild, APRN
Overview of Shea Fairchild, APRN
Shea Fairchild, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Shea Fairchild's Office Locations
- 1 201 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 682-4551
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Shea Fairchild, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811434202
Frequently Asked Questions
Shea Fairchild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shea Fairchild. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shea Fairchild.
