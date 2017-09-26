Dr. Sheila Zarb-Harper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarb-Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Zarb-Harper, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Zarb-Harper, PHD is a Psychologist in Albany, CA.
Locations
Sheila Zarb-Harper Phd1035 San Pablo Ave Ste 5, Albany, CA 94706 Directions (510) 287-8900
Sheila Zarb-Harper Phd.1652 W Texas St Ste 227, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sheila Zarb-Harper, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366557514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarb-Harper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarb-Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarb-Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarb-Harper.
