Shelbie Paul, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shelbie Paul, NP

Shelbie Paul, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Littleton, CO. 

Shelbie Paul works at Littleton Gynecology & Wellness in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelbie Paul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Littleton Gynecology and Wellness
    7750 S Broadway Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecological Examination
Gynecological Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2019
    I am a 62 year old female and recently went there for my annual. Have some concerns and felt like I was in very good hands. Truthfully wish I would have found her sooner.
    Chris — Oct 03, 2019
    About Shelbie Paul, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1508050253
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelbie Paul, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelbie Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelbie Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelbie Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelbie Paul works at Littleton Gynecology & Wellness in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Shelbie Paul’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Shelbie Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelbie Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelbie Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelbie Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

