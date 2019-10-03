Shelbie Paul, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelbie Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelbie Paul, NP
Overview of Shelbie Paul, NP
Shelbie Paul, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Littleton, CO.
Shelbie Paul's Office Locations
Littleton Gynecology and Wellness7750 S Broadway Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 730-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 62 year old female and recently went there for my annual. Have some concerns and felt like I was in very good hands. Truthfully wish I would have found her sooner.
About Shelbie Paul, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508050253
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelbie Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shelbie Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelbie Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Shelbie Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelbie Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelbie Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelbie Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.