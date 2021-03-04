See All Nurse Practitioners in Montgomery, AL
Shelley Byrd, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shelley Byrd, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Shelley Byrd works at The Jackson Clinic Family Med in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Jackson Clinic
    1801 Pine St Ste 103, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 240-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Absolutely. She is great. Was very respectful and listened to my history and really took the time to get to know me. Only complaint I have is with office staff. Getting a prescription called in is a headache. It can take several days if not weeks to pick up medications from your pharmacy. Everything is called in electronically so you give your info over the phone and request refills and it will take several phone calls to get the ball rolling. It’s as if staff randomly pretends like they are taking your info only to never put in a request. When you call back days later you’ll get “no refill request was ever made. Very very frustrating system that could use some restructuring. I’ve gone ten days without medication before waiting on this monthly process to play out.
    JHE — Mar 04, 2021
    About Shelley Byrd, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841576915
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Troy University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelley Byrd, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelley Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelley Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelley Byrd works at The Jackson Clinic Family Med in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Shelley Byrd’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Shelley Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Byrd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.