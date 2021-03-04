Shelley Byrd, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelley Byrd, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelley Byrd, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Shelley Byrd works at
Locations
-
1
The Jackson Clinic1801 Pine St Ste 103, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 240-2334Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelley Byrd?
Absolutely. She is great. Was very respectful and listened to my history and really took the time to get to know me. Only complaint I have is with office staff. Getting a prescription called in is a headache. It can take several days if not weeks to pick up medications from your pharmacy. Everything is called in electronically so you give your info over the phone and request refills and it will take several phone calls to get the ball rolling. It’s as if staff randomly pretends like they are taking your info only to never put in a request. When you call back days later you’ll get “no refill request was ever made. Very very frustrating system that could use some restructuring. I’ve gone ten days without medication before waiting on this monthly process to play out.
About Shelley Byrd, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841576915
Education & Certifications
- Troy University
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Byrd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelley Byrd works at
8 patients have reviewed Shelley Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.