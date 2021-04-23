Shelley Skas, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Skas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelley Skas, LCPC
Overview
Shelley Skas, LCPC is a Counselor in Orland Park, IL.
Shelley Skas works at
Locations
Coping Together15127 S 73rd Ave Ste C, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 586-9303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We are so grateful to have found a therapist who is actually helping our child. We have been through a lot with hosptials, residential treatment, multiple psychiatrists, you name it and finally found Shelley. She has been able to work with my child and make so much progress that has not happened in all the years we have been doing therapy. My child looks forward to going to the sessions and never complains. That has never happened before. She’s giving my child homework and it’s actually getting done! My child also does a group session here too! Since covid things have been so difficult and we are so grateful for finding the Healing center and Shelley.
About Shelley Skas, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
