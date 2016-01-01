See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Niles, MI
Shelley Thibeault, NP

Wound & Burn Care
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shelley Thibeault, NP is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Shelley Thibeault works at Lakeland Wound Center in Niles, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Wound Center
    42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 103, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 683-8070
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Lakeland Wound Center
    1234 Napier Ave # 29, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 983-8601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

About Shelley Thibeault, NP

Specialties
  • Wound & Burn Care
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861155855
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Grand Valley State Universty
