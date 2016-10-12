Dr. Shelly Peed, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Peed, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shelly Peed, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Peed works at
Locations
Grow Therapy9800 Hillwood Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (469) 215-5106Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Cheaha Counseling and Consulting1323 Hamric Dr E Ste D, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (404) 783-3327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peed is an excellent choice for Counsiling and Psychological needs. She is very comfortable to speak with and gets to the heart of the issues. She is compationate and truly cares about her patients. I'm glad we chose Dr Peed!
About Dr. Shelly Peed, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841519089
Education & Certifications
- B.S. Multidisciplinary Studies, McMurry University, Abilene, TX
