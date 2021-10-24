Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Fair Oaks Practice Associates, Sacramento CA2951 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 969-0723
Sac Child and Adolescent Neurology Consultants1111 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 969-0723
- 3 2969 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 969-0723
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
was responsive, made himself available to me, and was really helpful.
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, Arabic and Tunisian
- Doctoral Program
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- California Southern University
- California State University, Sacramento
Dr. Zaher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaher speaks Arabic, Arabic, Arabic and Tunisian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaher.
