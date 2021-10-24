See All Clinical Psychologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Zaher works at Fair Oaks Practice Associates, Sacramento CA in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Practice Associates, Sacramento CA
    2951 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 969-0723
  2. 2
    Sac Child and Adolescent Neurology Consultants
    1111 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 969-0723
  3. 3
    2969 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 969-0723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2021
    was responsive, made himself available to me, and was really helpful.
    — Oct 24, 2021
    — Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic, Arabic and Tunisian
    NPI Number
    • 1639483381
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctoral Program
    Internship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • California Southern University
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Sacramento
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaher works at Fair Oaks Practice Associates, Sacramento CA in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zaher’s profile.

    Dr. Zaher speaks Arabic, Arabic, Arabic and Tunisian.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.