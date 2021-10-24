Overview

Dr. Sherif Zaher, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California Southern University and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Zaher works at Fair Oaks Practice Associates, Sacramento CA in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.