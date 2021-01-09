Dr. Sherri Bates, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Bates, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Bates, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Bates works at
Locations
Fullerton Office1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 900, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (626) 437-6360
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and empathetic, professional, has vast knowledge of her field and beyond, and patiently explains things. I always feel heard and encouraged
About Dr. Sherri Bates, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1700085206
Education & Certifications
- California Hospital Medical Center
