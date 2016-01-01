See All Counselors in Glenside, PA
Sherrie Lonker, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sherrie Lonker, LPC

Counseling
1.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sherrie Lonker, LPC is a Counselor in Glenside, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dori Even Shoshan, LCSW
Dori Even Shoshan, LCSW
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7916 Queen St Ste 100, Glenside, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 370-6438
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherrie Lonker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sherrie Lonker, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sherrie Lonker, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherrie Lonker to family and friends

    Sherrie Lonker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherrie Lonker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherrie Lonker, LPC.

    About Sherrie Lonker, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982776456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherrie Lonker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sherrie Lonker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherrie Lonker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherrie Lonker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherrie Lonker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherrie Lonker, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.