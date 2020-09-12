See All Clinical Psychologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Shenasi Azari works at Shirin Shenasi Azari in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shirin Shenasi Azari
    8 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 221-9260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Onecare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1578681532
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenasi Azari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenasi Azari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenasi Azari works at Shirin Shenasi Azari in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shenasi Azari’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenasi Azari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenasi Azari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenasi Azari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenasi Azari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

