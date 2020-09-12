Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenasi Azari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D
Dr. Shirin Shenasi Azari, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Shirin Shenasi Azari8 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (657) 221-9260
I never thought I would ever need a therapist, until a lucky search on my insurance company's website brought me across Dr. Shenasi's profile and next thing I remember, was dialing her number. That became the best decision I have ever made towards self improvement. Dr. Shenasi is probably the most knowledgeable, insightful, intelligent, patient and pragmatic psychologist you will ever meet. She is up-to-speed with the psychological research and data of the day. She offers targeted resources, solutions and strategies to each and every problem, and has so many tools in her therapeutic tool box that allows her the flexibility to modify her style to what works best FOR YOU. The "I" who is typing this review, is a way better version of the "I" who dialed her number that first day and I owe this transition to Dr. Shenasi and her insightful, relatable, and compassionate approach.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian
Dr. Shenasi Azari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenasi Azari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenasi Azari speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenasi Azari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenasi Azari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenasi Azari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenasi Azari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.