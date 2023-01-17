See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm City, FL
Simona Silvestri Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Simona Silvestri

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Simona Silvestri

Simona Silvestri is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm City, FL. 

Simona Silvestri works at Palm City Medical Group, Palm City, FL in Palm City, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dana Greene, FNP
Dana Greene, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Simona Silvestri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm City Medical Group
    2846 SW Town Center Way, Palm City, FL 34990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 510-0105

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Simona Silvestri?

Jan 17, 2023
I had great results after my procedure.
Michelle K — Jan 17, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Simona Silvestri
How would you rate your experience with Simona Silvestri?
  • Likelihood of recommending Simona Silvestri to family and friends

Simona Silvestri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Simona Silvestri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Simona Silvestri.

About Simona Silvestri

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043787377
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Simona Silvestri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Simona Silvestri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Simona Silvestri works at Palm City Medical Group, Palm City, FL in Palm City, FL. View the full address on Simona Silvestri’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Simona Silvestri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simona Silvestri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Simona Silvestri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Simona Silvestri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Simona Silvestri?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.