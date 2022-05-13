Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simone Andrews, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Simone Andrews, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
633 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10310
Directions
(646) 450-9431
Monday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
Incredibly smart, dedicated, thoughtful, and kind. I find our sessions to be well worth the time. Have been working with her for years and appreciate how far I’ve come with her guidance
About Dr. Simone Andrews, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1043760929
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.