Simone Pitre, MSN
Offers telehealth
Simone Pitre, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Matrix Medical9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (877) 564-3627
Lafayette110 Curran Ln, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 706-7700
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
When I was discharged from the hospital, Dr. Pitre was assigned to be my aftercare practitioner. She genuinely cared about what I was going through. She listened to my concerns and was very caring and reassuring as well as very professional. I highly recommend her and her friendly staff.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- University Of Southwestern Louisiana/ School Of Nursing
Simone Pitre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Simone Pitre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Simone Pitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Simone Pitre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simone Pitre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Simone Pitre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Simone Pitre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.