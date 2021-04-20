See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Simone Teodoro, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Simone Teodoro, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Simone Teodoro, NP

Simone Teodoro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Simone Teodoro works at Center For The Study & Treatment Of Pain in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carolyn Callender, NP
Carolyn Callender, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mercurius, NP
Michelle Mercurius, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Simone Teodoro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology
    240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7889
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Simone Teodoro?

    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr Teodoro knows her stuff. Very good knowledge of vertigo. She will actually respond to your after visit questions that you ask her in the NYU Message App.
    Bvertigo — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Simone Teodoro, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Simone Teodoro, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Simone Teodoro to family and friends

    Simone Teodoro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Simone Teodoro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Simone Teodoro, NP.

    About Simone Teodoro, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710361258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Simone Teodoro, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Simone Teodoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Simone Teodoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Simone Teodoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Simone Teodoro works at Center For The Study & Treatment Of Pain in New York, NY. View the full address on Simone Teodoro’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Simone Teodoro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simone Teodoro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Simone Teodoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Simone Teodoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Simone Teodoro, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.