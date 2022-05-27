Sofia Luna, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sofia Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sofia Luna, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sofia Luna, PA is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Sofia Luna works at
Locations
1
Victory Medical4303 Victory Dr, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 462-3627Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time to listen. She doesn't over talk you medical terms you get lost in and dont understand. She was the first Dr. that made my husband understand how to get is sugar under control. With the help of the meds he has been good for over a year now. His levels are great and he has lost over 70 lbs. Thank you for saving my husband life. We owe it all to you.
About Sofia Luna, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1518177138
Sofia Luna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sofia Luna accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sofia Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sofia Luna speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Sofia Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sofia Luna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sofia Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sofia Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.