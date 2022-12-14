Dr. Solomon Lallouz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Lallouz, DC
Overview
Dr. Solomon Lallouz, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 85 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-2228
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lallouz?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Sol, he’s helped me with back pain, reflux issues, you name it, he is the best person
About Dr. Solomon Lallouz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1447306170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lallouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lallouz speaks French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallouz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallouz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lallouz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lallouz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.