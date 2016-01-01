See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Songki Park, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Songki Park, NP

Songki Park, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Songki Park works at Northern Virginia Psychtrc Grp in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Songki Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Behavioral Health Outpatient Center
    8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 202, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 852-7020
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Songki Park, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184173296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Songki Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Songki Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Songki Park works at Northern Virginia Psychtrc Grp in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Songki Park’s profile.

    Songki Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Songki Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Songki Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Songki Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

