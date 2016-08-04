Sonia Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sonia Adams, PA-C
Sonia Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Florida Hospital601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Sonia Brown is a physician's assistant, but she is as intelligent and as professional as any doctor I've ever had. She takes the time to listen and establish a rapport with me every visit. She asks pertinent questions, and attempts to diagnose my ailments if possible, or refers me to specialists for those she cannot. I hate going to the doctor, but PA-C Sonia Brown makes the visits much less of a chore.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093756983
Sonia Adams accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonia Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
