See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Sonia Adams, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sonia Adams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overviewof Sonia Adams, PA-C

Sonia Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Sonia Adams works at Critical Care Specialists in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Shaunte Wilks, PA-C
Shaunte Wilks, PA-C
4.8 (23)
View Profile
Madeline Jensen, PA-C
Madeline Jensen, PA-C
4.9 (40)
View Profile
Justin Fojo, PA-C
Justin Fojo, PA-C
4.8 (22)
View Profile

Sonia Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Hospital
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-7283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sonia Adams?

    Aug 04, 2016
    Sonia Brown is a physician's assistant, but she is as intelligent and as professional as any doctor I've ever had. She takes the time to listen and establish a rapport with me every visit. She asks pertinent questions, and attempts to diagnose my ailments if possible, or refers me to specialists for those she cannot. I hate going to the doctor, but PA-C Sonia Brown makes the visits much less of a chore.
    Impatient patient in Orlando, FL — Aug 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sonia Adams, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sonia Adams, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sonia Adams to family and friends

    Sonia Adams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sonia Adams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sonia Adams, PA-C.

    About Sonia Adams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093756983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonia Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonia Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonia Adams works at Critical Care Specialists in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Sonia Adams’s profile.

    Sonia Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonia Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonia Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sonia Adams, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.