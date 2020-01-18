See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Sonia Walker

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sonia Walker

Sonia Walker is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Sonia Walker works at Medical Care Associates in Jackson, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonia Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Robert Woodruff Dpm PA
    3855 Azalea Dr, Jackson, MS 39206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 366-9447
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sonia Walker

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922386218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonia Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonia Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonia Walker works at Medical Care Associates in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Sonia Walker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sonia Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonia Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonia Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

