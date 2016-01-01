Sonya Tatum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sonya Tatum, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sonya Tatum, CRNP
Sonya Tatum, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Sonya Tatum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sonya Tatum's Office Locations
-
1
W Ryan Mcwhorter MD239 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 819-8190
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonya Tatum?
About Sonya Tatum, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760755433
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonya Tatum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonya Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonya Tatum works at
5 patients have reviewed Sonya Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Tatum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.