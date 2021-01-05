See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD

Optometry
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD

Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston, College of Optometry.

Dr. Barnes works at Vision Corner Uptown in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Corner Uptown
    4725 Westheimer Rd Ste 590, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-3102
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?

    Jan 05, 2021
    Excellent service. Everything was clean. The office was immaculate. Doctor Barnes was very thorough and took her time. Definitely will return next year
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barnes to family and friends

    Dr. Barnes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barnes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD.

    About Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083726343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston, College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at Vision Corner Uptown in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.