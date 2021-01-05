Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
Overview of Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston, College of Optometry.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
-
1
Vision Corner Uptown4725 Westheimer Rd Ste 590, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 903-3102Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Excellent service. Everything was clean. The office was immaculate. Doctor Barnes was very thorough and took her time. Definitely will return next year
About Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083726343
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston, College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.