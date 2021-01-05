Overview of Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD

Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston, College of Optometry.



Dr. Barnes works at Vision Corner Uptown in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.