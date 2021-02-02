See All Nurse Midwives in Denver, CO
Stacey Brophy, CNM

Midwifery
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stacey Brophy, CNM

Stacey Brophy, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. They specialize in Midwifery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Stacey Brophy works at Consultants in Obstetrics and Gynecology - Denver in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stacey Brophy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver
    2055 N High St Ste 140, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 322-2240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Summit Women's Care
    1721 E 19th Ave Ste 454, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 228-1251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2021
    
    About Stacey Brophy, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902042393
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • MOUNT MARY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Brophy, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Brophy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacey Brophy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey Brophy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Brophy works at Consultants in Obstetrics and Gynecology - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Stacey Brophy’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Stacey Brophy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Brophy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Brophy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Brophy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

