Dr. Staci Addessi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Staci Addessi, DC
Overview
Dr. Staci Addessi, DC is a Chiropractor in Middletown, NJ.
Dr. Addessi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Venture Pediatrics1275 State Route 35 Ste 6, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 739-3345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addessi?
She made me feel so confident in my decision to go to her because she explained everything along the way and made my lower back pain go away completely
About Dr. Staci Addessi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023094018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addessi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addessi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Addessi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addessi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.