Stacie Crain, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stacie Crain, NP
Stacie Crain, NP is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Stacie Crain works at
Stacie Crain's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Stacie Crain, NP
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1750785002
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
