Stacie Dee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacie Dee
Overview of Stacie Dee
Stacie Dee is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from BOSTON COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Stacie Dee works at
Stacie Dee's Office Locations
Office Shared130 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 473-7798
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really hard time recently with depression and was struggling with my identity and sexuality. I encountered Stacie in an emergency room. She took the time to give me support, good advice and helped me manage my symptoms. She doesn't have a private practice anymore which is too bad.
About Stacie Dee
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306194014
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- University of Connecticut
