Stacie Zibel, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stacie Zibel, APRN
Stacie Zibel, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT.
Stacie Zibel's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group365 Willard Ave Ste 2D, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 665-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After leaving two different doctors for not listening and having a rude office staff, imagine my pleasant surprise to find cheerful caring people. The office staff for all extremely helpful and Stacey Zibel was attentive and right in line with my philosophy about my health. Happy to give her and the team 5 stars!
About Stacie Zibel, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457321564
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacie Zibel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacie Zibel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacie Zibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stacie Zibel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Zibel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Zibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Zibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.