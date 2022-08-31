See All Dermatologists in Elmhurst, NY
Stacy Li, RPA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacy Li, RPA-C is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. 

Stacy Li works at Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst
    4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing
    14472 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Lichen Nitidus Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stacy Li, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1265789945
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Li, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacy Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Li speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    84 patients have reviewed Stacy Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

