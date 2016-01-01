See All Psychologists in Sewell, NJ
Stacy Senk, APN

Behavioral Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stacy Senk, APN

Stacy Senk, APN is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Stacy Senk works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Stacy Senk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Township Care Now
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Behavioral Health Blackwood
    900 Route 168 Ste C3, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 857-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Stacy Senk, APN

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356313894
