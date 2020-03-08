Dr. Levinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Levinger, OD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Levinger, OD
Dr. Stanley Levinger, OD is an Optometrist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Levinger works at
Dr. Levinger's Office Locations
-
1
Stanley I Levinger Od PA502b Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-5644
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinger?
Dr. Levinger a very thorough optometrist . He has excellent bed side manners and takes pride in providing the best eye care for his patients to have relief.
About Dr. Stanley Levinger, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1013040328
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinger works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.