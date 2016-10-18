See All Nurse Practitioners in Waco, TX
Starla Johnson, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Starla Johnson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Starla Johnson, FNP

Starla Johnson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX. 

Starla Johnson works at South 18th Community and Dental Clinic in Waco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Starla Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South 18th Community and Dental Clinic
    1800 Gurley Ln, Waco, TX 76706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 313-5411
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Starla Johnson?

    Oct 18, 2016
    I've been seeing her since 2008, she's a great and patient doctor. I've recommend her to others and she still gets great reviews. Family prato usually has non-caring doctors, only there for the pay checks. But she actually cares! Favorite doctor!
    Sara R. in Woodway, TX — Oct 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Starla Johnson, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Starla Johnson, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Starla Johnson to family and friends

    Starla Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Starla Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Starla Johnson, FNP.

    About Starla Johnson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871872069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Starla Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Starla Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Starla Johnson works at South 18th Community and Dental Clinic in Waco, TX. View the full address on Starla Johnson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Starla Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Starla Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Starla Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Starla Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Starla Johnson, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.