Offers telehealth
Stephania Dawiczyk, APRN is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University of St Joseph and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Stephania Dawiczyk's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Stephania Dawiczyk, APRN
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1790251668
Education & Certifications
- University of St Joseph
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephania Dawiczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephania Dawiczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
