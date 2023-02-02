See All Physicians Assistants in Cape Coral, FL
Stephanie Boyer, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Stephanie Boyer, PA-C

Stephanie Boyer, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL. 

Stephanie Boyer works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Bokeelia, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Boyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0894
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Bokeelia
    5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5774
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I booked an appointment with Dr. Boyer at the recommendation of a friend. I needed a skin check and had a few spots of concern. She was understanding, listened and took time to explain how each area of concern should be treated. I had one removed, one we will watch and several that are non issues. She made a recommendation to see their in house esthetician regarding the skin condition on my face. I feel this was helpful because I have been using various products on my skin and not getting the results I am looking for. She said to see her annually and I should be good unless something comes back. Gentle, caring and listened. Those are important when someone is going to be looking at your naked body.
    Jesi — Feb 02, 2023
    About Stephanie Boyer, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184860488
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Boyer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Boyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Stephanie Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Boyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

