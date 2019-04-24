See All Psychologists in Turnersville, NJ
Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC

Behavioral Medicine
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC

Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Stephanie D'Angelo works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie D'Angelo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Turnersville Behavorial Health
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2019
    The best their is!!! She has a knack for knowing exactly what you are thinking but may not want to say out loud. Has been a tremendous influence in my well-being and has helped my life considerably!
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Photo: Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC
    About Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC

    • Behavioral Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1629378740
    Education & Certifications

    • Rowan University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie D'Angelo works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Stephanie D'Angelo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie D'Angelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

