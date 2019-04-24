Overview of Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC

Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Stephanie D'Angelo works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.