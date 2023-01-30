See All Family Doctors in Woodridge, IL
Stephanie Dressler, PA

Family Medicine
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Dressler, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. 

Stephanie Dressler works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-6750
  2. 2
    Edward Medical Group Site #11
    1220 Hobson Rd Ste 104, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 416-1950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stephanie Dressler, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629068234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
