Stephanie Dressler, PA
Overview
Stephanie Dressler, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Stephanie Dressler works at
Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-6750
2
Edward Medical Group Site #111220 Hobson Rd Ste 104, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 416-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always straight forward about your health. Thanks for looking out for me. Life saver!
About Stephanie Dressler, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629068234
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Dressler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Dressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Stephanie Dressler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Dressler.
