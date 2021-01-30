See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntington Station, NY
Stephanie Gay, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview of Stephanie Gay, PA-C

Stephanie Gay, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. 

Stephanie Gay works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Gay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-300, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 30, 2021
    She is very caring for her patients and answers all concerns. I prefer to see her over the doctor.
    — Jan 30, 2021
    About Stephanie Gay, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013312784
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Gay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Gay works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Stephanie Gay’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Gay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

