See All Family Doctors in Warminster, PA
Stephanie Harris, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Harris, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.4 (263)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Harris, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warminster, PA. 

Stephanie Harris works at Bi-County Medical Associates in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bi-County Medical Associates
    225 Newtown Rd Bldg Main, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 263 ratings
    Patient Ratings (263)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (39)
    3 Star
    (25)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Harris?

    Feb 12, 2020
    Stephanie is very caring and thorough. She spent lots of time with me discussing my best options and followed up with my specialists to make sure everyone was on the same page. I can almost always get an appointment with her right away when I call.
    — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Harris, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Harris, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Harris to family and friends

    Stephanie Harris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Harris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Harris, CRNP.

    About Stephanie Harris, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003207598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Harris, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Harris works at Bi-County Medical Associates in Warminster, PA. View the full address on Stephanie Harris’s profile.

    263 patients have reviewed Stephanie Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.