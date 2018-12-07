See All Physicians Assistants in Pittsburgh, PA
Stephanie May, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Stephanie May, PA-C

Stephanie May, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Stephanie May works at West Penn Medical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie May's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Penn. Medical Associates
    4727 Friendship Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 235-5810
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 07, 2018
    Very careing,takes time to talk to you
    Charlotte fish in Butler, PA — Dec 07, 2018
    About Stephanie May, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932391802
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie May works at West Penn Medical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Stephanie May’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Stephanie May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie May.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

