Stephanie May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie May, PA-C
Overview of Stephanie May, PA-C
Stephanie May, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Stephanie May works at
Stephanie May's Office Locations
-
1
West Penn. Medical Associates4727 Friendship Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 235-5810
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie May?
Very careing,takes time to talk to you
About Stephanie May, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932391802
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie May accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie May works at
5 patients have reviewed Stephanie May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.