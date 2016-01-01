See All Family Doctors in Blue Bell, PA
Stephanie Messaad, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Messaad, CRNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Messaad, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. 

Stephanie Messaad works at Ambler Medical Associates in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ambler Medical Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 105, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Messaad?

    Photo: Stephanie Messaad, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Messaad, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Messaad to family and friends

    Stephanie Messaad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Messaad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Messaad, CRNP.

    About Stephanie Messaad, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861937781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Abington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Messaad, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Messaad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Messaad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Messaad works at Ambler Medical Associates in Blue Bell, PA. View the full address on Stephanie Messaad’s profile.

    Stephanie Messaad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Messaad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Messaad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Messaad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.